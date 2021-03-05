Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,419 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,168.44 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,193.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

