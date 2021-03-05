Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,947 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Mirova lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.68.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $207.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

