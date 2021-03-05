Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $554,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $247.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.45. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.