Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Worthington Industries worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Worthington Industries by 23.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WOR opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.30 million. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

