PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $164.23 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $11.18 or 0.00022940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00463028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00068725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00076609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00083252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.02 or 0.00463771 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 207,710,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,427,141 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

