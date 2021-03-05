Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the January 28th total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Pandion Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 1,148.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAND traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. 34,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. Pandion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

