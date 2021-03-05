Paparazzi Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,160.75 and approximately $155.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.00463995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00083278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00463670 BTC.

Paparazzi Token Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.