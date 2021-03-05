Parachute (PAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $158,764.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $158,764.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 609,523,642 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

