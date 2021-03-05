ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $238,303.62 and approximately $3,547.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 777.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.71 or 0.00367242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.