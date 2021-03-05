Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

