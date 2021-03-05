Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Cormark

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.94.

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 490,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,797. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

