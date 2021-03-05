Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 269,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $62,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,956 shares of company stock valued at $837,222. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

