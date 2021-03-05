Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARXF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of PARXF opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

