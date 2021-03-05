Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to $32.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PARXF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

