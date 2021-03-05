Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at Cormark

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s previous close.

PXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.73 on Friday, reaching C$23.63. 651,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,575. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.22 and a twelve month high of C$24.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.59.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at C$7,522,425.54. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total transaction of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,065,475. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,600 shares of company stock worth $2,901,382.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

