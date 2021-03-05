Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Reaches Market Cap of $12.06 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $9.36 or 0.00019226 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and $1.42 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00461882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00077792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00083188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00464698 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

