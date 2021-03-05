Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.43

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.43 and last traded at $130.25, with a volume of 53306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park National by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 134,052 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth $8,314,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Park National by 4,450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

