Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PKI. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.82.

PKI stock opened at C$40.11 on Friday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.57. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972 over the last three months.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

