Particl Market Cap Tops $9.20 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $20,737.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,773,042 coins and its circulating supply is 9,736,478 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.