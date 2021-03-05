Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTNR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.86. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The company has a market capitalization of $888.10 million, a PE ratio of 162.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Partner Communications has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.46.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

