Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $11.00. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,077 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Patriot National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

