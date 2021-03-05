Patron Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $868,895.27 and approximately $5,550.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00751396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

