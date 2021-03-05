Paul C. Reyelts Sells 2,900 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00.

Winmark stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $208.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,177,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 91,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76,676 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Winmark by 30,024.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

