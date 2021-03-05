Paul C. Reyelts Sells 2,900 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00.
Winmark stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $208.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.
About Winmark
Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.