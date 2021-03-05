Paul E. Szurek Sells 14,788 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:COR traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.49. 455,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.01.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

