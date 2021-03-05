PAX Gold Trading Down 2.5% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,706.12 or 0.03502006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $123.76 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00753120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00042545 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 72,536 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

