PAXEX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 39.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,469.65 and approximately $80.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.73 or 0.00991161 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

