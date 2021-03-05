PayBX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00745970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043053 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

