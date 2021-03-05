Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Up 7.7%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $380.88 and last traded at $375.53. 821,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 453,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.69.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
