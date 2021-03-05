Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Up 7.7%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $380.88 and last traded at $375.53. 821,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 453,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

