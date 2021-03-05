Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $470.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $348.69 on Friday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.28.
In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Paycom Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
