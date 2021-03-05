Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $470.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $348.69 on Friday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Paycom Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

