PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,569 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of PayPal worth $503,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.65. 709,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

