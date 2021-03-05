PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 154,276 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of PayPal worth $443,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.17. The stock had a trading volume of 655,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day moving average is $219.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

