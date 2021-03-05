PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 4.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.57. 203,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

