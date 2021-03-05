PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Nicole L. Martinet Sells 3,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,391. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

