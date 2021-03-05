PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 28th total of 458,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,259. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

