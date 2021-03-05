PEAKDEFI Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,170.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $144,170.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.18 or 0.00752554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00042715 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 496,321,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,922,246 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

