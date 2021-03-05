Peercoin (PPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.52 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and $21,064.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00182669 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,807,178 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.