Peerplays Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Peerplays has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $105,133.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00464587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00069167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00082251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.13 or 0.00461667 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

