Pegasystems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,473 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,397% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,904. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,984 shares of company stock valued at $989,685. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEGA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.