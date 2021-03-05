Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Decreased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,692 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 2.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Peloton Interactive worth $152,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,496.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,084 shares of company stock valued at $72,154,125 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

