Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 35.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $6,101,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $27.56 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

