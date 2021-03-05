Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,127,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock worth $379,166,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $108.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

