Penn Virginia (PVAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

PVAC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,895. The stock has a market cap of $269.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

