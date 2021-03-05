PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 271,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

