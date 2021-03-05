Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in February

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 550.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEGRF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

