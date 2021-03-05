PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,490 shares of company stock worth $14,589,056. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.