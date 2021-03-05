PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Up 7%

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price shot up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $61.61. 1,735,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 949,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,490 shares of company stock worth $14,589,056. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

