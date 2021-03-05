Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Trading 8.8% Higher

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.99 and last traded at $77.73. 543,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 305,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

