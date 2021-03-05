Peony Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Peony has a total market cap of $902,679.98 and approximately $1,750.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,921,587 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

