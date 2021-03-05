People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 3,519 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average is $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

