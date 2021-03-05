People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 6,831 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

